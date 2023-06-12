Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 361.8% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $14.95. 6,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

