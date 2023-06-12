China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
