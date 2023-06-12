China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

