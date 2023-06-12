China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Shares Down 3.8%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
China Railway Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.
China Railway Group Company Profile
China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.
