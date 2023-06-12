China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 261.9% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $14.47.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

