CIBC Increases Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$12.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.83. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.07 and a 52-week high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0993 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

