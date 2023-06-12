Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Position Reduced by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Ciena makes up about 1.4% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. 3,296,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,907. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

