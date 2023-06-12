Citigroup Cuts Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $68.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.7 %

Signet Jewelers stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 372,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

