Citigroup Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $49.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.82.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.9 %

Smartsheet stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.47. 678,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

