Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,772 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Citigroup worth $597,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,088,178. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

