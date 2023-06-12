ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 331.1% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,127 shares in the company, valued at $61,348,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 72,775 shares of company stock worth $2,047,545 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMO traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.92. 17,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,845. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

