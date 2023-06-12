Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $28.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,072,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,729,000 after acquiring an additional 193,230 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 657,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 30,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
