Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Sells $55,350,000.00 in Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.45.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

