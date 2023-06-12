Conflux Achieves Market Cap of $531.50 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $531.50 million and $65.93 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,927.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00298780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00543156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00058460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00396543 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003855 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,627,644 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,886,401,554.6983876 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18038388 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $66,908,422.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

