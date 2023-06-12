Contrasting Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) & Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alamos Gold and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80

Profitability

Alamos Gold presently has a consensus price target of $16.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Alamos Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

This table compares Alamos Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 10.58% 4.98% 3.71% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Fresnillo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $888.20 million 5.59 $37.10 million $0.24 52.21 Fresnillo $2.43 billion N/A $271.90 million N/A N/A

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Alamos Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alamos Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Alamos Gold pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Fresnillo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.