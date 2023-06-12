Contrasting Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Brunswick Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 1.93 $71.68 million $3.91 7.47 Brunswick Bancorp $16.41 million 2.75 $3.85 million $1.21 13.22

Profitability

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brunswick Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 23.96% 14.87% 1.05% Brunswick Bancorp 20.13% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp and Brunswick Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.60%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

