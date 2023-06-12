Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.17. 425,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,583. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,780,175 shares of company stock valued at $329,114,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

