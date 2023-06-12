Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.22.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.81. 992,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Corning has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,885 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Corning by 981.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

