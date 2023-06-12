CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRH Medical Price Performance
Shares of CRH Medical stock remained flat at $3.99 during trading on Friday. 388,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. CRH Medical has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.01.
