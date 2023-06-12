CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $74.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRSP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.26.

CRSP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $61.46. 878,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,094. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

