Critical Comparison: Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) vs. Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tronox and Lithium & Boron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $3.45 billion 0.55 $497.00 million $3.20 3.81 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 15.77% 10.12% 3.82% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Tronox and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tronox has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, meaning that its stock price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tronox and Lithium & Boron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tronox presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. Given Tronox’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tronox is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Tronox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tronox beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

