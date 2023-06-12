DA Davidson Increases Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $35.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BRZE has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 269,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,714. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jesse Feldman sold 7,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $256,012.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,875.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

