Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the May 15th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,162.8 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $18.19 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.
About Dai-ichi Life
