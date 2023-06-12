Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,700 shares, a growth of 218.1% from the May 15th total of 219,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,162.8 days.

Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $18.19 on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

