Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
AV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.46) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.78) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 526 ($6.54).
Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 400.90 ($4.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,055.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 431.65. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 366.70 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.70 ($5.89).
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
