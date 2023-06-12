DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ZRSEF stock remained flat at $33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. DocMorris has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $99.02.

DocMorris Ltd. engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

