DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of DocMorris (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
DocMorris Price Performance
Shares of ZRSEF stock remained flat at $33.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. DocMorris has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $99.02.
About DocMorris
