Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

About Dollarama

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

