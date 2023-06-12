Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$92.55.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.2 %

Dollarama stock opened at C$83.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.15. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$70.12 and a 52 week high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.5383283 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.14%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

