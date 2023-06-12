Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Shares Up 7.7%

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 3,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Dunelm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.52) to GBX 1,330 ($16.64) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dunelm Group Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

Dunelm Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 6.55%.

Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.

