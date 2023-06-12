DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Cut by Standard Investments LLC

Standard Investments LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,425,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 23.0% of Standard Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Standard Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $440,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.71. 3,002,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,905. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

