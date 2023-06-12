East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

EWBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.80. 309,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,566. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo acquired 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

