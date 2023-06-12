Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.36 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a negative net margin of 102.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

