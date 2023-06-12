Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Electricité de France Price Performance
Shares of Electricité de France stock remained flat at $12.86 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Electricité de France Company Profile
