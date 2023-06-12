Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electricité de France Price Performance

Shares of Electricité de France stock remained flat at $12.86 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

