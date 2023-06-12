Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Price Performance
Shares of ELTK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 38,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,066. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.47.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Eltek
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.