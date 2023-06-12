Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

Shares of ELTK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. 38,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,066. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.47.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

