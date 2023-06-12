ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
