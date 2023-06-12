ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

