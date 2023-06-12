Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Increased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 4.4% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.95. 4,763,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,384. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.17%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.