Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 79.0% in May

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the May 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Epazz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EPAZ remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8,059,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,939. Epazz has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Epazz
