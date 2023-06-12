ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Holdings Raised by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. ESAB makes up approximately 1.9% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of ESAB worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.59. 230,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,010. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

