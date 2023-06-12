Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock remained flat at $46.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. 66,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,300. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

