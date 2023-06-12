FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires $216,510.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 7,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $216,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,822,091 shares in the company, valued at $334,727,274.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FBK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 399,978 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after buying an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FBK. Stephens reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading

