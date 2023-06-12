FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,362,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,612,331,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $106.83. 7,956,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,442,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.