Financial Contrast: Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) versus MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Rating) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortnox AB (publ) and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Fortnox AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortnox AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy $499.26 million 7.23 -$1.47 billion ($86.54) -3.22

Fortnox AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MicroStrategy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortnox AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A MicroStrategy -174.90% -6,099.02% -32.15%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fortnox AB (publ) and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fortnox AB (publ) and MicroStrategy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortnox AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 MicroStrategy 1 0 2 0 2.33

MicroStrategy has a consensus target price of $328.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Fortnox AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of MicroStrategy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Fortnox AB (publ) on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Fortnox AB (publ) operates a cloud-based business platform for financial administration for small businesses, accounting firms, associations, and schools. It offers industry solutions for bookkeeping, billing, quotation and order, salary, stock, time reporting, and receipt and travel. It also offers invoicing software and payroll program. Fortnox AB (publ) was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Växjö, Sweden.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting, which offers customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, as well as helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that provides free and paid learning options, as well as holds and acquires bitcoin. The company offers its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including banking, technology, consulting, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortnox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.