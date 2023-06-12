Financial Survey: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) vs. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.28 billion 0.51 -$15.77 million ($1.29) -2.13 AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 10.31 $1.14 billion $7.29 25.83

Analyst Ratings

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diversified Healthcare Trust and AvalonBay Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 AvalonBay Communities 1 11 6 0 2.28

AvalonBay Communities has a consensus price target of $202.16, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and AvalonBay Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -23.42% -11.53% -5.17% AvalonBay Communities 38.49% 9.17% 5.07%

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AvalonBay Communities pays out 90.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Rating)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.