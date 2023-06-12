First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. This is a boost from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.