First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. This is a boost from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,255,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 685,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 121,878 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 207,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.