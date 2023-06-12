Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.56.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Articles

