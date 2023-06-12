Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $1,204,334.20 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $1,204,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Paul Lundstrom sold 45,445 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $1,204,746.95.

On Friday, June 2nd, Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $325,953.21.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Flex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

