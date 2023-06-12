FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading Up 0.8%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.96 and last traded at $164.96. Approximately 8,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $163.65.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $94,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

