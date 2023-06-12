Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $26,275.20 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $26,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,402,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Flux Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $20,750.00.

Flux Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLUX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. 36,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,836. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLUX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 225,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

