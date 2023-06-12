Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

FWONA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,266. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $2,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.94. 30,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.08. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Formula One Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.