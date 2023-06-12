Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FORR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.