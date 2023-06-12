Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Shares of FORR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.
In other Forrester Research news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $384,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
