Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Breakline Capital LLC

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,373 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 2.7% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,855,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,685,000 after purchasing an additional 240,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,698,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

