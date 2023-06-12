freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Update

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the May 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
freenet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.
freenet Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on freenet (FRTAF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.